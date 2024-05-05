Modi-Yogi Will Work For Your Children's Future, While Opposition Will Work For Their Children's Future, PM In Etawah

2024 Lok sabha elections are going on and alike many politicians, Prime minister Modi is also on a spree to address rallies and campaigns. Today, his streak of rallies also continued by giving speech from two prominent places of Uttar Pradesh, Etawah. He stated “After my 10-year tenure, I seek your blessings. You have witnessed my hard work and honesty. I am not just preparing for the next 5 years; I’m paving the way for 25 years. India’s strength will endure for a thousand years; I’m laying its foundation. Why? Because whether I remain or not, this country will always remain.”

Further adding, he also disdained the opposition parties like Congress-SP’s dynastic politics. He emphasized that how prime minister modi and U.P. current CM Yogi Adityanath himself are unmarried. Hence, the BJP will actually focus on the citizen’s children future, while the congress and SP will focus on improving their own children’s future.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition for doubting nation’s doctors and scientists’ capability to make indigenous covid-19 vaccines. He said, “They secretly got vaccinated and incited the public on TV and social media. Why? So that uproar spreads and sins are pinned on Modi’s forehead.”

Modi being static on his long held standing on “no-religion based reservations”, he remarked that congress wants to distribute reservations based on religion by going against of Baba Sahab Ambedkar’s reservation ideology of giving them to SC/ST/OBC. He also criticized, congress’s overnight decision of declaring all Muslim votes as OBCs. He then raises questions that if congress wins in Uttar Pradesh and does something like in Karnataka then what will happen to the Yadavs, Mauryas, Lodhs, Pals, Jatavs, Shakya, Kushwaha communities.

Then Targeting the Samajwadi Party’s appeasement politics, PM Modi iterated, “The claim of SP to be the guardians of a particular community has also been shattered. Either they do good for their families or for their vote banks.”

In continuation alleging Samajwadi party-congress alliances’ as deceitful, PM Modi said, ““5 years ago, the royal family of the Congress was touring temples. The scion of the Congress even wore the sacred thread outside his coat. But this time, temple visits stopped. The sacred thread was removed from outside the coat… to the extent that after 500 years, a historic moment arrived. The entire country rejoiced at the grand Ram temple being built. But they declined even the invitation to the consecration ceremony.”

Further Modi highlighting that how Congress mocked and ridiculed his underwater prayer at Dwarka, implying that there’s nothing beneath the sea.

Commending CM Yogi Ji’s leadership, PM Modi said, “You’ve seen the transformation here. It was tough for women to leave their homes. Extortion, bribery, and land grabbing were rampant. Under the SP regime, the slogan was ‘Khali Plot Humara Hai’. But we have turned things around in Uttar Pradesh. From a factory to a defense corridor, transformation is evident. The textile and perfume industries in Kannauj are thriving. I often take Kannauj’s perfume abroad, even gifting it at the G-20 summit.”