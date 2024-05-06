Chief Priest Das: PM Modi Visited Ram Temple As An Ordinary Devotee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya continues to reverberate in the city’s atmosphere, with Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das emphasizing that the Prime Minister conducted himself as an ordinary devotee during the visit.

Acharya Satyendra Das highlighted that PM Modi approached the Ram Temple with the humility of a common devotee, engaging in prayers and rituals with reverence. He performed ‘Dandavat Pranam’ and offered ‘Aarti’ at the temple premises. Following this spiritual engagement, the Prime Minister participated in a grand roadshow, drawing massive support from the enthusiastic crowd gathered to endorse him.

This marked PM Modi’s first visit to the Ram Mandir since the consecration ceremony held on January 22. Reflecting on the visit, Ramesh Das, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, expressed the warm reception accorded to the Prime Minister by both priests and the public alike. The entire city resonated with enthusiasm, symbolizing a collective embrace of the occasion. Ramesh Das further conveyed the sentiment that PM Modi’s participation in the roadshow conveyed a resounding message of his potential third term as Prime Minister.

During the roadshow, PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a sprawling procession in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh from Ayodhya. The city adorned itself with larger-than-life cutouts of the leaders and divine imagery along the streets.

The procession, spanning from Sugriva Fort to Lata Chowk via the Ram Path, captivated the attention of the masses, taking over an hour to navigate through the densely packed streets. Throughout the journey, chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed, underscoring the fervent support for Modi and Yogi. The leaders reciprocated the affection by greeting supporters and symbolically showcasing the lotus, the BJP’s emblem.

The roadshow epitomized unity and cultural richness, with people from diverse backgrounds converging to witness the esteemed leaders. The streets came alive with traditional music, dance performances, and displays of Awadh’s cultural heritage.

PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya marked his third in six months, demonstrating his commitment to the city’s development and the significance of the Ram Temple project. His engagements underscored the enduring bond between the government and the spiritual heritage of India.