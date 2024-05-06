Prime Minister Modi Commences Election Campaign in Odisha, BJP President Nadda Releases Manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted his election campaign in Odisha with his visit to Bhubaneswar. He is scheduled to address public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur cities in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. Accompanying him, BJP National President JP Nadda also arrived in Odisha, unveiling the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow, Nadda addressed a spirited gathering and reiterated the BJP’s commitment to combatting corruption and fostering development in the state.

“Our goal is ‘from resolution to accomplishment’…we will fulfil our commitments…it (Manifesto) is not a document, it is our implementation programme for the next 5 years. The day we make government, a sub-committee is made for the manifesto and every month we monitor our manifesto…Our goal will be to end the corruption of BJD, we will have zero tolerance towards corruption,” Nadda asserted.

Emphasising on the transformative agenda under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Nadda highlighted the shift towards a politics of reform, performance, and transformation. He drew a contrast between the politics of caste, creed, regionalism, corruption, and nepotism prevalent in non-BJP governed states.

Also read: PM Modi and CM Yogi Lead Grand Roadshow Backing Ayodhya BJP Candidate Lallu Singh

“The states not governed by BJP are suffering due to the politics of caste, creed, regionalism, corruption, and nepotism… These have been the guiding principles for other political parties. However, the BJP is driven by the idea of ‘politics of development’,” Nadda emphasized.

Further, Nadda took the opportunity to criticize the previous administrations for neglecting Prime Minister Modi’s welfare initiatives, which he believed had uplifted the marginalized sections of society. He pressed on the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance and equitable development.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha are scheduled to be held in four phases, starting from May 13 and concluding on June 1, concurrent with the Lok Sabha elections. The outcome will be determined through a vote count on June 4. The security measures in the state have been heightened by the Odsha Police to ensure a smooth flow of the PM’s roadshow.

In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory, winning 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP clinched 23 seats and Congress managed 9. Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD emerged victorious with 12 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 8 seats, and the Congress with just one seat.