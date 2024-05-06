PM Modi and CM Yogi Lead Grand Roadshow Backing Ayodhya BJP Candidate Lallu Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded a massive roadshow in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh from Ayodhya on Sunday.

The roadshow, marked by fervent enthusiasm, garnered a remarkable response as throngs of people gathered to show their support. Beginning from Sugriva Fort and culminating at Lata Chowk via the Ram Path, the two-kilometre journey took over an hour to traverse due to the overwhelming crowd.

Throughout the route, supporters cheered for Modi-Yogi, echoing slogans of support while the leaders reciprocated with folded hands, appealing for votes and displaying the ‘lotus’ symbol of the BJP.

The atmosphere reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as the PM and CM proceeded amidst the enthusiastic crowd. Conch shells resounded at intervals, while women performed aarti ceremonies for PM Modi and others. Local artists added colour to the spectacle, showcasing glimpses of Awadh’s rich cultural heritage through dance performances.

Ahead of the chariot, women adorned in saffron attire led the procession, drawing devotees from across the country who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the leaders, capturing the moment on their mobile phones.

PM Modi’s visit marks his third to Ayodhya in the past six months. His previous visits on December 30, 2023, and January 22, 2024, were marked by significant announcements and events, including the inauguration of development projects worth thousands of crores and the historic Ram Temple inauguration.

Ayodhya stands out as the epicentre of development, with ongoing projects valued at over Rs 32,000 crore. With initiatives such as the establishment of a world-class railway station and the upcoming international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki, the city is experiencing rapid transformation.