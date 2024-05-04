BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Closure Report in Rohith Vemula Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged Congress Party leader, Rahul Gandhi, to issue an apologise following the closure report filed by Telangana Police in the Rohith Vemula suicide case. The BJP has also accused the opposition and its allies of exploiting Dalits for their political gains.

With Congress government in power in Telangana, the BJP posed an important question at the Telangana state government, “Now that Telangana Police has filed a closure report in court, stating that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and his death was a suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologize to the Dalits?”

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP’s IT Cell, addressed the issue through his official social media platform on X, sharing a video of his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Accompanying the video, Malviya wrote: “Rahul Gandhi used the floor of the House to politicize Rohit Vemula’s death for his ugly politics. Now that Telangana Police, under a Congress government, has filed a closure report, stating that Vemula did not belong to the SC community and died by suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologize to the Dalits?”

In a further critique of the Congress and other opposition parties, Mr. Malviya underscored, “The Congress and so-called ‘secular’ parties have often used Dalits for their politics but always failed to provide them justice. This is yet another instance.”