BAFTA AWARDS 2024: 'The Crown' Proves To Be The Biggest Snub, 'Happy Valley' And 'Top Boy' Are Big Winners

The BAFTA TV Awards, the most significant event in British television, recently took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall. This marks the second BAFTA TV ceremony this year, following the craft awards for behind-the-scenes roles held in April.

BAFTA has revealed the winners of the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2024 during a glamorous ceremony in London. Recognizing the finest television broadcasts of 2023, the event was hosted by acclaimed comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and aired on BBC One, iPlayer, and @BAFTA’s social media platforms.

Sarah Lancashire clinched the BAFTA for Leading Actress for her portrayal in Happy Valley, marking her second BAFTA for the same role. Additionally, Happy Valley secured the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the sole accolade voted for by the British public, for the memorable kitchen showdown between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.

Jasmine Jobson secured her maiden BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her role in Top Boy, which also snagged the BAFTA for Drama Series.

Timothy Spall earned his inaugural BAFTA for Leading Actor for his performance in the true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment, which also walked away with the BAFTA for Limited Drama.

Here is the complete winners list of BAFTA Awards 2024:

Leading Actress – Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley

Leading Actor – Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment

Supporting Actor – Matthew MacFadyen for Succession

Supporting Actress – Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Female Performance in a Comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops

Male Performance in a Comedy – Mawaan Rizwan for Juice

Specialist Factual – White Nanny for Black Child

Comedy Entertainment – Rob & Romesh Vs

Entertainment Performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Drama Series – Top Boy

Limited Drama – The Sixth Commandment

Soap – Casualty

Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge

Factual Series – Lockerbie

Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing

Factual Entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World

Scripted Comedy – Such Brave Girls

International – Class Act

Short Form – Mobility

Single Documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Daytime – Scam Interceptors

News Coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War

Current Affairs – The Shamim Begum Story (This World)

Sports Coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One, ITV Sport

Live Event Coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted on by the public) – Happy Valley, Catherine Cawed, and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown

