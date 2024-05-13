BAFTA AWARDS 2024: 'The Crown' Proves To Be The Biggest Snub, 'Happy Valley' And 'Top Boy' Are Big Winners

The BAFTA TV Awards, the most significant event in British television, recently took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall. This marks the second BAFTA TV ceremony this year, following the craft awards for behind-the-scenes roles held in April.
BAFTA has revealed the winners of the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2024 during a glamorous ceremony in London. Recognizing the finest television broadcasts of 2023, the event was hosted by acclaimed comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and aired on BBC One, iPlayer, and @BAFTA’s social media platforms.
Sarah Lancashire clinched the BAFTA for Leading Actress for her portrayal in Happy Valley, marking her second BAFTA for the same role. Additionally, Happy Valley secured the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the sole accolade voted for by the British public, for the memorable kitchen showdown between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.
Jasmine Jobson secured her maiden BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her role in Top Boy, which also snagged the BAFTA for Drama Series.
Timothy Spall earned his inaugural BAFTA for Leading Actor for his performance in the true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment, which also walked away with the BAFTA for Limited Drama.
Female Performance in a Comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops
Male Performance in a Comedy – Mawaan Rizwan for Juice
Specialist Factual – White Nanny for Black Child
Comedy Entertainment – Rob & Romesh Vs
Entertainment Performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Drama Series – Top Boy
Limited Drama – The Sixth Commandment
Soap – Casualty
Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge
Factual Series – Lockerbie
Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing
Factual Entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World
Scripted Comedy – Such Brave Girls
International – Class Act
Short Form – Mobility
Single Documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
Daytime – Scam Interceptors
News Coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War
Current Affairs – The Shamim Begum Story (This World)
Sports Coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One, ITV Sport
Live Event Coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted on by the public) – Happy Valley, Catherine Cawed, and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown