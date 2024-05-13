Shooting In Mexico Killed 8 People Confirmed Authority

In the latest development eight people have lost their lives in the shooting incident of Mexico’s Morelos state.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Huitzilac, a municipality situated along a highway linking the capital to the tourist hub of Cuernavaca.

According to the Morelos prosecutor’s office, four individuals lost their lives at the scene, while an additional four succumbed to their injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Morelos, renowned as a getaway for Mexico City inhabitants, shares its border with the volatile Guerrero state, known for its presence of multiple drug cartels.

In November of the preceding year, a clash involving law enforcement and alleged criminals resulted in nine fatalities in Cuernavaca.

Official records indicate that approximately 450,000 individuals have been killed nationwide since 2006, coinciding with the commencement of a contentious governmental anti-drug campaign involving military intervention.

