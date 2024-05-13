Megastar Chiranjeevi Steps Out To Vote Days After Extending His Support To Powerstar Pawan Kalyan

Days after megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his support to powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the Lok Sabha elections, the actor stepped out to vote in a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to cast his vote along with his family.

Pawan Kalyan is set to contest from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency representing his party, Jana Sena. Andhra Pradesh residents will head to the polls on May 13. On May 7, Chiranjeevi posted a video expressing his solidarity with Pawan Kalyan. He emphasized that his younger brother is using his personal resources to assist the public and encouraged his supporters to exercise their voting rights.

Jana Sena, in alliance with NDA and TDP (Telugu Desam Party), will field candidates in two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: After casting his vote, Film star Chiranjeevi Konidela says, “I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and cast your vote…” #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/U10KdY6aIe — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: Film star Chiranjeevi Konidela and his family arrive at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to cast their vote.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/HrnDGIWdjU — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Padma Vibhushan recipient Chiranjeevi exercised his voting right at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday. The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is currently underway, and Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha Konidela, arrived at the designated polling station in Hyderabad to cast their votes.

MUST READ: Election 2024: Allu Arjun & Jr NTR Step Out To Vote In Hyderabad

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase 4 Voting Kicks-Off For 96 Seats

Polling commenced at 7 am on Monday and will continue until 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies and assembly seats. This phase includes 96 Parliamentary Constituencies. Simultaneously, voting for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also began alongside the Lok Sabha polls.

Among the 96 Lok Sabha seats, Andhra Pradesh has 25, Telangana has 17, Uttar Pradesh has 13, Maharashtra has 11, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have eight each, Bihar has five, Jharkhand and Odisha have four each, and Jammu and Kashmir has one seat.

The Election Commission reported a total of 4,264 nominations filed for the 96 parliamentary constituencies.

The fourth phase is witnessing significant contests in various constituencies, with leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), and TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan competing.

Show Full Article