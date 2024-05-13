BJP's Madhavi Latha Casts Vote in Hyderabad, Emphasizes Development for All

Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad, cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the mantra of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with All, Development for All).

After casting her vote, Latha urged citizens to participate in the electoral process, stressing the transformative power of voting in driving societal progress and development.

“Every voter holds the responsibility to cast their ballot, as voting not only brings about personal development but also presents an opportunity to uplift the marginalized, Dalits, and the elderly. It is a vital civic duty, aligning personal aspirations with the collective goal of national development,” Latha affirmed while addressing reporters.

#WATCH | Madhavi Latha says, “I only have to tell all the voters that it is the responsibility of every citizen that they need to go out to vote because the vote brings two changes – 1) a new change and development towards themselves and their families, 2) it gives an opportunity… https://t.co/xz3eaeXjUM pic.twitter.com/bnU54hf2jN — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Latha’s candidacy marks a significant departure for the BJP, as she becomes the first female contender fielded by the party in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, challenging the stronghold of four-time MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, and BRS’ Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent figure in Hyderabad politics since 2004, poses a formidable challenge to Latha’s campaign. With a history of electoral success, Owaisi’s presence adds intensity to the electoral battleground in Hyderabad.

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced across 96 Parliamentary Constituencies in nine states and one Union Territory, coinciding with polling for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Key leaders across party lines are engaged in crucial contests, including AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, and BJP’s Madhavi Latha, among others. The phase witnesses diverse electoral battles, reflecting the complex political landscape of India.

With 283 Lok Sabha seats already concluded in preceding phases, the ongoing electoral process signifies a pivotal moment in shaping the future trajectory of Indian politics. As voting continues, political parties intensify their efforts to secure mandates, navigating through dynamic electoral dynamics and aspirations of the electorate.

