Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah Encourage Massive Voter Turnout as Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Commences

As the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued fervent appeals urging citizens, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, to exercise their right to vote in large numbers, emphasizing the crucial role of voters in fortifying the democratic fabric of the nation.

Addressing the nation via their social media handle on X, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of this phase, which encompasses 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and union territories. He expressed confidence that voters, including the youth and women, would actively participate in the electoral process to strengthen democracy. “Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!” he urged.

Echoing this sentiment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also communicating through X, implored voters in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir to turn out in record numbers. He articulated a vision for a government committed to preserving heritage, prioritizing the welfare of the marginalized, combating Naxalism, and driving India towards development. “Your every vote will act as a strong pillar for a stable, strong, and decisive government,” Shah emphasized.

Polling for the fourth phase commenced at 7:00 am across 96 parliamentary constituencies spanning nine states and one union territory. Simultaneously, voting began for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Among the 96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, notable allocations include 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, and 11 from Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India revealed that a total of 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories will contest in this phase, with 4,264 nominations filed for the parliamentary constituencies.

Telangana registered the highest number of nomination forms at 1,488, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations. Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana received the maximum nominations at 177, indicating significant electoral competition.

The fourth phase witnesses high-stakes battles in several constituencies, featuring prominent leaders from various political parties including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

The Election Commission, in a bid to enhance voter participation, extended polling time in specific assembly segments of 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana from 7 am to 6 pm.

Despite concerns over hot weather conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts normal to below-normal temperatures in the polling areas, assuaging worries regarding heat-related discomfort. The Election Commission assured meticulous arrangements at polling stations to facilitate a seamless voting experience, including provisions for water, shade, and fans.

As the electoral process progresses, with polling concluding smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats until the third phase, all eyes are on the outcome of the fourth phase, shaping the trajectory of India’s democratic journey.

