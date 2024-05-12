LIVE: PM Modi Kicks-Off His Mega Roadshow In Patna

In a significant display of BJP’s campaign efforts, Prime Minister Modi is gearing up to lead a massive roadshow in Patna on Sunday. May 12.

This marks the first-ever roadshow by a Prime Minister in the state. As per the state BJP office, the roadshow will kick off from Dak Bungalow Crossing (Shriram Chowk) and traverse through notable locations such as SP Verma Road, Exhibition Road Crossing, Uma Cinema, Kadamkuan, Sahitya Sammelan, Thakurbari Road, before concluding at Udyog Bhawan.

The roadshow was kicked off from the Income Tax office roundabout, located near the state BJP headquarters, and will culminate at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan. It will traverse through bustling localities like Fraser Road, Exhibition Road, Kadam Kuan, and Sahitya Sammelan.

Following the roadshow, the Prime Minister is scheduled to spend the night at the Raj Bhavan. On May 13, Monday PM Modi’s itinerary includes a visit to Takht Harmandir, the renowned Sikh shrine in the old city area, associated with Guru Gobind Singh’s early life.

Subsequently, he will resume his campaign activities, addressing election rallies in Hajipur, where BJP ally Chirag Paswan is contesting, along with Muzaffarpur and Saran, witnessing a fierce contest between saffron party stalwart Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Modi has already conducted seven election rallies in the state, which has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow in Patna, Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar is also present. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/qFwUjSqKUg — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

