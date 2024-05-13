Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sitting BJP MP Giriraj Singh Expresses Optimism Regarding The Outcome Of The Fourth Phase | NewsX Exclusive

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections has commenced on May 13 at 7 am and the electoral procedure is being conducted across 96 Parliamentary Constituencies in 10 States and one Union territory. Additionally, all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly from Andhra Pradesh as well as 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha are gearing up to witness polls through the day.

1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs, altogether, are reported to be contesting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the Election Commission of India has also reported that a total of 4,264 nominations from the 96 parliamentary constituencies have been registered.

Notable candidates include Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Mohua Moitra of TMC, and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. In Andhra Pradesh, a three-way battle ensues between the ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and the NDA, comprising BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party. Similarly, 28 legislative assembly seats in Odisha are up for grabs.

Union Minister and Sitting BJP MP Giriraj Singh, candidate from Begusarai cast his vote at the Lakhisari polling station during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. After casting his vote, Singh expressed optimism regarding the outcome of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections as compared to the previous three phases. He stated, “I think this time the votes will be more as compared to the previous phases.”

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘Voter turnouts will surely increase’ Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks exclusively with NewsX in Baraiya as he casts his vote in the General Election.@girirajsinghbjp#loksabhaelections2024 #2024loksabhaelections #loksabhaelectionphase4 #phase4… pic.twitter.com/KJ7vsfASeY — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 13, 2024

Talking about his candidacy from Begusarai, he asserted that he had come to Lakhisari to exercise his right to vote and would head back to his own constituency after the vote where, he affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance will come to power in Lakhisari. He added, “Yes we’ve come here to vote and then we’ll go back to our constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win in Begusarai as well and here also NDA will win”

Concluding the candid conversation with NewsX, Giriraj Singh reiterated that he was sure that their party will win fair and square in the constituency,0. “I am two hundred percent sure that the vote percentage will increase in the fourth phase of the elections as compare to the third phase and we will win the all the forty seats.”

The Union Minister, post casting his vote also appealed to the voters in Bihar to go and vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that one vote can cause the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and every vote can help Narendra Modi win more than 400 seats and every vote counts and will give strength to the poor.

With the polling for the 283 Lok Sabha seats already concluded in the previous phases, the ongoing electoral process signifies a pivotal moment in shaping the future trajectory of Indian politics. As voting continues, political parties intensify their efforts to secure mandates, navigating through dynamic electoral dynamics and aspirations of the electorate.

