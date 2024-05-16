PDP's Itija Mufti Attributes High Voter Turnout in Srinagar to Rejection of Article 370 Abrogation

Itija Mufti, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), interprets the significant voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency as a clear indication of the populace’s refusal to accept the abrogation of Article 370 by the government in August 2019.

The Srinagar constituency, which marked its first general election after the abrogation of Article 370, witnessed a remarkable 37.99 per cent voter turnout, as reported by the Information and PR Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People are expressing themselves through their vote. People have shown that they have not accepted the black decision taken on 5th August 2019… We have not been given the right to protest in the last five years. When Mehbooba Mufti goes to another state to protest, she is arrested. It’s a healthy sign for democracy that more and more people are asserting their rights,” remarked Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP chief, highlighted the record turnout in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency as a message from the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the central government in Delhi.

“The decisions you took following the abrogation of article 370 related to their land, state subjects, and jobs were not accepted to them,” Mufti stated, emphasizing the significance of the voters’ message.

However, allegations were made regarding slowed polling in areas where large numbers of people had gathered to vote for the PDP.

Reflecting on the voting pattern in Srinagar, Mufti noted, “The kind of situation which is in Srinagar, Pulwama is also prevailing in Anantnag, Kulgam. They want to send their voice to the Parliament.”

Despite the challenges, voting proceeded smoothly across various districts, with Kangan assembly constituency leading with a turnout of 58.80 per cent, as reported by the PR department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. There were no instances of polling boycotts or zero per cent voter turnout at any polling station.

