Mosque Cleric Allegedly Beaten to Death by Masked Assailants In Ajmer

A mosque cleric from Rajasthan’s Ajmer was reportedly beaten to death by three masked assailants, according to local police authorities. The incident unfolded on Saturday, sending ripples of fear and concern through the community.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Mahir. Mahir was reportedly asleep with six children inside the mosque premises situated in Ramganj’s Kanchan Nagar at the time of the attack. Accounts suggest that the assailants forcibly entered the mosque and launched a brutal assault on the 30-year-old cleric, who hailed from Rampura in Uttar Pradesh. The attackers, wielding sticks, subjected Mahir to fatal injuries, leaving the children in a state of terror.

As the children raised an alarm, the assailants purportedly issued threats to silence them and confiscated the cleric’s mobile phone to prevent any attempts to seek help. Following the assailants’ departure, the terrified children emerged from the mosque and sought assistance from nearby residents, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, with law enforcement agencies diligently working to arrest the perpetrators. Ravindra Khinchi, the in-charge of Ramganj police station, acknowledged the ongoing investigation, highlighting efforts to review CCTV footage from the vicinity in hopes of shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the heinous crime.

While the motive behind the murder remains undisclosed, authorities have initiated legal proceedings by registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.