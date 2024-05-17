Cannes Film Festival Glows with Bharat Parv: 55th IFFI Poster Unveiled

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, a celebration of cinema, commenced with the inaugural Bharat Parva, honoring India’s culture, cuisine, and cinema. Hosted by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event was a resounding success, captivating over 250 delegates with vibrant performances and flavorful cuisine

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, a grand tribute to the world of cinema, kicked off two days ago, offering ten days of cinematic brilliance and glamour. Amidst this cinematic extravaganza, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the inaugural Bharat Parva.

This event celebrated India’s rich culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and cinema at the French Riviera. Organized by NFDC in collaboration with FICCI and supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event was a tremendous success. Cannes delegates thoroughly enjoyed the evening’s remarkable performances and the delightful fusion cuisine, according to a statement.

More than 250 delegates graced the evening, which showcased Indian culture, cuisine, and cinema on the global stage. Additionally, the event featured the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Sanjay Jaju, accompanied by filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, and film veteran Bobby Bedi, presided over the unveiling ceremony. Chef Varun Totlani, specially flown in for the occasion, curated a menu that embodied the warmth and hospitality inherent in Indian culture.

His culinary creations became a highlight of the evening, offering attendees a delightful taste of India’s diverse and flavorful cuisine. Adding to the night’s vibrancy were performances by singer Sunanda Sharma, who delivered energetic Punjabi numbers, joined by budding singers Pragati, Arjun, and Maahi, Shaan’s son.

The musical acts climaxed with a stirring rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam,’ greeted with enthusiastic applause from the audience. Esteemed guests, including actor Shobhita Dhulipala, Assamese actor Amie Barauah, renowned in Assamese cinema, and film critic Anupama Chopra, further elevated the event’s allure and significance.

Bharat Parv at Cannes emerged as a night brimming with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration, showcasing India’s vibrant cultural heritage and leaving a lasting impression on international delegates and attendees.

