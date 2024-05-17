Cannes Film Festival Glows with Bharat Parv: 55th IFFI Poster Unveiled

His culinary creations became a highlight of the evening, offering attendees a delightful taste of India’s diverse and flavorful cuisine. Adding to the night’s vibrancy were performances by singer Sunanda Sharma, who delivered energetic Punjabi numbers, joined by budding singers Pragati, Arjun, and Maahi, Shaan’s son.
The musical acts climaxed with a stirring rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam,’ greeted with enthusiastic applause from the audience. Esteemed guests, including actor Shobhita Dhulipala, Assamese actor Amie Barauah, renowned in Assamese cinema, and film critic Anupama Chopra, further elevated the event’s allure and significance.
Bharat Parv at Cannes emerged as a night brimming with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration, showcasing India’s vibrant cultural heritage and leaving a lasting impression on international delegates and attendees.
