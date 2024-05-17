Cannes Film Festival Glows with Bharat Parv: 55th IFFI Poster Unveiled

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, a grand tribute to the world of cinema, kicked off two days ago, offering ten days of cinematic brilliance and glamour. Amidst this cinematic extravaganza, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the inaugural Bharat Parva.

This event celebrated India’s rich culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and cinema at the French Riviera. Organized by NFDC in collaboration with FICCI and supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event was a tremendous success. Cannes delegates thoroughly enjoyed the evening’s remarkable performances and the delightful fusion cuisine, according to a statement.