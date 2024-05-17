Putin And Xi Jinping Forge Ties To Strengthen Russo-Chinese Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has orchestrated a rendezvous with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the venerable walls of the Great Hall of the People. The Great Hall of the People, widely regarded as the bastion of power for the Communist Party of China, serves as the distinguished venue for the momentous meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the welcome ceremony for Russia’s leader at the Great Hall of the People, a guard of honour by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was included, marking the significance of the occasion.

During a press conference following their meeting on Thursday, and preceding a celebratory concert commemorating the 75th anniversary of formal China-Russia relations, Putin expressed admiration for the “warm and comradely” talks with Xi. Xi reciprocated, stating that the bond between China and Russia was enduring, symbolizing a novel paradigm for international relations.

Today, they will travel to Harbin, a northeastern Chinese city formerly dubbed “Little Moscow” due to its significant Russian population and architecture reminiscent of Russian Orthodox style. This leg of their journey underscores the tight bond between Putin and Xi and their respective nations.

Strengthening Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit, geared towards enhancing trade relations between the two nations, unfolds amidst escalating warnings from the US to China about backing Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Despite Western pressure to urge Putin to halt the war in Ukraine, China’s economic and moral backing for Russia has strengthened since the conflict began. Xi and Putin view each other as allies in a parallel international and “multipolar” world order, posing a challenge to the Washington-led global consensus.

While refraining from supplying arms for use in Ukraine, China has extended diplomatic support to Moscow, placing blame on the West for jeopardizing Russia’s security. Additionally, China has vehemently criticized Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Economic partnership

Economic ties between China and Russia are flourishing, with bilateral trade reaching $240 billion last year, marking a 26% increase from the previous year. However, these links face challenges from Western sanctions, which are likely to be a key topic of discussion during their talks.

China imports various goods from Russia, including cars, industrial machinery, and smartphones, while Russia exports billions of dollars worth of energy products to China.

During the Harbin visit, Putin aims to underscore the deep cultural and historical ties between Russia and China, while also focusing on bolstering economic collaboration. Russian state media has revealed plans for Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to establish an office in Harbin, with a ceremony scheduled to inaugurate the China-Russia Expo, a significant trade fair, on Friday.

Defense Collaboration

As their relationship deepens, Russia and China have conducted a range of joint military exercises in recent times, involving naval operations, bomber flights across the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, and ground manoeuvres within each other’s territories.

Putin highlighted Moscow’s collaboration with China, sharing advanced military technology, such as an early warning system for detecting ballistic missile launches. Previously exclusive to Russia and the U.S., this ground-based radar and satellite technology has significantly enhanced China’s defence capabilities.

Putin also proposed broader military cooperation, including the development of military satellites and other defence-related technologies, during his meeting with Beijing in November.

Apprehensions from the west

The United States claims that China has significantly increased the provision of machine tools, microelectronics, and other technological equipment to Russia, which are utilized in the production of missiles, tanks, aircraft, and other military hardware. U.S. evaluations indicate that in 2023, Russia obtained approximately 90% of its microelectronics and about 70% of its machine tools from China.

Western observers note increasing evidence of goods, potentially including dual-use technology applicable to military endeavours, flowing from China to Russia through intermediary nations. Despite refraining from direct arms transfers, China’s economic and diplomatic backing has been pivotal for Russia since February 2022, according to Western analysts.

The rendezvous between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People signals strengthening bilateral relations. Amid economic partnership and defence collaboration, Western apprehensions mount over their geopolitical alliance.

While trade flourishes and military cooperation expands, concerns linger about the impact on global dynamics. The meeting underscores the evolving dynamics in international relations, prompting observers to closely monitor the implications of the deepening Russo-Chinese ties on the global landscape.