Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally In Amethi: 'Mai Amethi Ka Hu, Tha, Rahuga..'

During a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in support of Congress candidate KL Sharma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made it clear that if he wins from the neighboring constituency, he won’t treat Amethi and Rae Bareli equally in terms of development. Rahul, who is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi, emphasized his commitment to ensuring equitable development in both regions.

Addressing the crowd, Rahul underscored his promise, stating that if Rs 10 were allocated for development work in Rae Bareli, the same amount would be allocated for Amethi. He expressed gratitude to Sharma for his dedicated service to the people of his constituency over the past 40 years.

Furthermore, Rahul reiterated the Congress party’s pledge to provide Rs 8,500 per month to each youth, totaling Rs 1 lakh annually, if the party assumes power at the center. He also mentioned the party’s plan to eliminate the Agniveer scheme for armed forces recruitment and reintroduce the permanent appointment system with pension provisions.

Rahul Gandhi also took a jab at the BJP, accusing them of planning to dismantle the government. He stated, “Narendra Modi wants to destroy this book (the Constitution). If this book is destroyed, not only will the public sector disappear, but government jobs will vanish, prices will rise, reservations will vanish, and other rights will be taken away. The truth is, without this, only 20-25 people in the world will have power in the country, so we need to protect our Constitution.”

He also took a jibe at the continuous interviews on with PM Modi. He called all the media houses taking PM Modi’s interview as ‘Godi Media’. Amethi, the most-watched seat in the fifth phase, will go to the polls on May 20. The results will be announced on June 4.

Then Rahul Gandhi came up with the list of promises if he wins, he said, “In every poor household, the name of one woman will be chosen, and it will be the same across the entire country. Then on June 5th, a law will be passed, and in Amethi, every poor woman will be selected, and one lakh rupees will be deposited in her bank account for the year.”

He added, “On July 4th, 8,500 rupees will be deposited in the bank account, on the first of every month. And to those in the media who say it doesn’t matter, and if anyone speaks freely, I will increase it to one lakh, two lakhs. All farmers in Amethi, listen carefully: after June 4th, you will receive a legal MSP (Minimum Support Price). The Indian government will ensure you get the rightful payment for your hard work.”

Lastly he ended saying, “We want Amethi to shine like a star, and for your name to be known throughout the world.”

Also Read: Modi At Shivaji Park, Kharge And Kejriwal At BKC: Mumbai Sees Clash Of The Titans

Show Full Article