12 Maoists Killed in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, Security Forces Make Significant Strides

12 Maoists died in an intense eight-hour-long encounter in the jungles of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The confrontation left two security personnel injured, marking a significant blow to the rebels in their core stronghold in the Bastar region. The clash unfolded near Pedia village under the jurisdiction of Gangaloor police station and showcased the relentless push of security forces against insurgents, with the number of Maoists killed already surpassing 100 this year, a stark contrast to the annual figures of 2023.

The operation, meticulously planned by a joint contingent of approximately 800 state police personnel, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), special task force (STF), and Bastariya Battalion, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), aimed at confronting the Maoist presence in the forests of Pedia. The engagement ensued following an intelligence alert regarding the presence of a prominent Maoist leader in the vicinity.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar) Kamalochan Kashyap affirmed, “We have retrieved 12 Maoist bodies from the encounter site, and a combing operation is ongoing.” Kashyap elaborated on the intensity of the clash, highlighting the exchange of fire initiated by the Maoists at around 9 am, which persisted until approximately 5 pm.

The site of the encounter, merely 10 kilometers from the location where security forces neutralized thirteen Maoists on April 2, underscores the persistent challenge posed by insurgency in the region. The recovery of a cache of weapons, including a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), a 12 bore rifle, and multiple muzzle-loading rifles, further underscores the gravity of the engagement.

Also read: BJP Leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda Arrested in Connection with Alleged Explicit Video Case

Despite the significant gains made by security forces, the enduring threat of Maoist insurgency remains palpable, with the Bastar region serving as a vital corridor for rebel leaders seeking refuge in neighboring states during periods of heightened pressure.

The recent surge in aggressive operations against Maoist factions in Bastar, particularly since the BJP assumed power in December 2023, has yielded substantial results, evident in the increased tally of Maoists eliminated this year compared to previous years. The bolstered infrastructure, including the establishment of 17 new forward camps in key Maoist-controlled areas, has bolstered the efficacy of security operations, facilitating swifter response times and enhanced intelligence gathering capabilities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging the concerted efforts to combat Maoist insurgency under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, emphasized the decisive campaign to eradicate the menace during a recent election rally in Jharkhand.

However, the intensified offensive has not been without repercussions, with a surge in civilian casualties attributed to Maoist violence. Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Vijay Sharma reiterated the government’s commitment to dialogue while warning insurgents to renounce violence or face the consequences.

As security forces maintain their relentless pursuit in the Bastar wilderness, the impact of sustained encounters on the recruitment and operational capacity of Maoist factions remains a subject of keen observation. Former Director General of Police in Chhattisgarh, RK Vij, expressed optimism regarding the adverse effects of such operations on Maoist recruitment drives, signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of insurgency in the region.

Show Full Article