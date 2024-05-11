BJP Leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda Arrested in Connection with Alleged Explicit Video Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested late Friday night, in a recent development in the ‘obscene video’ scandal in Karnataka. He was apprehended on the allegations related to an explicit video purportedly linked to Hassan JD(S) Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna.

The arrest, executed by the Hiriyur Police in Chitradurga district, took place at the Gulihal toll gate. Devaraje Gowda has been accused of allegedly circulating the controversial video that was stored on a pen drive.

According to police sources, Gowda’s arrest was orchestrated based on intelligence received from the Hassan Police, which necessitated his presence in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case.

The controversy surrounding explicit videos purportedly featuring Prajwal Revanna surfaced in the lead-up to the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, slated for April 26. Prajwal Revanna, the scion of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is currently evading law enforcement, with an ‘blue corner’ notice issued against him by the Interpol.

Also read: NCW: No Female Complainants Against Prajwal Revanna Have Approached

The seriousness of the allegations against Prajwal Revanna is underscored by the fact that three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against him. The charges include grave offenses such as rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing, and threats.

Devaraje Gowda, who vehemently denies any involvement in the dissemination of the controversial videos, finds himself embroiled in a contentious legal battle. It is notable that Devaraje Gowda was a contestant in the 2023 assembly elections, challenging the JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura, HD Revanna.

The backdrop against which these events unfold is further complicated by the incarceration of HD Revanna, Prajwal’s father, who is currently serving time in jail on charges related to the alleged kidnapping of a woman, herself a mother of three.

As the case unfolds, it is anticipated that further developments will shed light on the intricate web of allegations and counterclaims that have gripped the political landscape in the region.

Show Full Article