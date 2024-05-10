NCW: No Female Complainants Against Prajwal Revanna Have Approached

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has dismissed claims suggesting that 700 women came forward to submit complaints in the sexual abuse case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. According to the commission, no victim has approached them to register a complaint against Revanna. Furthermore, one woman who did reach out alleged that she was coerced into filing a false complaint against the JD(S) leader.

The NCW revealed that the action taken report received from authorities in Karnataka, following the commission’s intervention in the matter, indicated that two cases had been registered in the state based on complaints of sexual abuse by survivors. Additionally, an additional complaint for abduction by a relative was also filed. However, no survivor has come forward to register a complaint directly with the commission.

In a statement, the NCW stated, “One woman complainant approached the commission to register a complaint against three individuals posing as Karnataka Police officials and pressuring her to file a false complaint in this case.” The commission further elaborated that the complainant reported receiving threats from random phone numbers, indicating that she was coerced into filing the complaint. The woman has expressed concern for her family’s safety and has requested protection.

Addressing another aspect of the case, the NCW clarified that the 700 women who allegedly submitted online complaints are associated with a social activist group and have no direct connection to the primary complainant. The commission emphasized that these women have not lodged any complaints with the NCW regarding the Prajwal Revanna case.

These developments shed light on the complexities surrounding the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna. The NCW’s statement underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of complaints and ensuring that victims are protected from coercion and intimidation tactics. As the investigation continues, it is crucial to uphold the principles of justice and safeguard the rights of all parties involved.

