Iran Frees 7, Including 5 Indians, From Portuguese Ship Seized in Gulf in Mid-April, Leaving 17 Still Detained

Iran has released seven crew members, including five Indians, from a Portuguese-flagged ship seized in the Gulf on April 13, according to Portugal’s foreign ministry. The vessel, MSC Aries, had a total of 25 crew members on board. The ministry stated that the five Indians, along with one Filipino and one Estonian crew member, were freed on Thursday. Additionally, one Indian crew member had been released earlier.

The seizure of the MSC Aries occurred near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Iran alleged that the container ship had connections to Israel at the time of its capture, which coincided with Iranian forces launching a large-scale drone attack against Israel. This incident followed an Israeli airstrike in Damascus that resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military officers.

On April 16, Portugal summoned Iran’s ambassador, urging the release of the vessel and its crew. Subsequently, Iran announced on April 27 that it was considering releasing additional crew members. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson had previously stated that the ship’s owners were linked to Israel, affirming, “It is certain that this ship belongs to the Zionist regime.”

The release of the seven crew members, including the five Indians, is seen as a positive development. However, concerns remain about the status of the remaining crew members, as well as the ongoing tensions in the region. The situation underscores the challenges faced by merchant shipping in areas like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, particularly amid geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Efforts by diplomatic channels, including appeals from Portugal, have been ongoing to secure the release of the remaining crew members and resolve the situation peacefully. Meanwhile, the Indian government is yet to confirm the exact number of Indian crew members still held by Iran.

The release of the crew members is viewed as a humanitarian gesture, providing hope for a resolution to the ordeal faced by those affected. However, it also highlights the broader implications of maritime security and international relations in the volatile Gulf region.

