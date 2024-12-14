Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Security Forces Deploy Tear Gas And Water Cannons To Halt Farmers Marching Towards Delhi

Tensions escalated at the Shambhu border on Saturday as Haryana security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of protesting farmers attempting to march towards Delhi.

Security Forces Deploy Tear Gas And Water Cannons To Halt Farmers Marching Towards Delhi

Tensions escalated at the Shambhu border on Saturday as Haryana security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of protesting farmers attempting to march towards Delhi. The protestors, marching under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, were demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other issues.

Farmers Resume Foot March

The group of 101 farmers resumed their march from the Shambhu protest site at the Punjab-Haryana border around noon. As they approached the barricades erected by Haryana security personnel, they were met with resistance. This marked the third attempt by farmers to reach Delhi, with similar marches on December 6 and 8 being blocked as well.

Despite prolonged discussions earlier in the day with Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Ambala Superintendent of Police S.S. Bhoria, the farmers refused to abandon their march. Authorities had advised them to seek permission from Delhi authorities before proceeding, but the farmers were firm in their decision to move ahead.

Confrontation at the Barricades

The situation escalated as security forces fired tear gas shells and deployed water cannons to disperse the advancing crowd. Several farmers sustained injuries due to the tear gas and were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulances stationed at the site.

The protesting farmers have been calling for:

  1. A legal guarantee for MSP: Ensuring that farmers receive a minimum assured price for their crops.
  2. Government dialogue: Urging the Centre to initiate discussions to address their broader concerns.

The farmers emphasized that their march to Delhi is a critical step in pressuring the government to address their demands.

The Ambala district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bans the assembly of five or more individuals deemed unlawful. The Ambala police reiterated that any march to Delhi would require prior approval from Delhi authorities.

Persistent Protest

The farmers remain undeterred despite the resistance. “We will not back down. Our demands are just, and we are determined to have them addressed,” one farmer at the protest site declared.

The government’s actions at the Shambhu border reflect ongoing tensions between authorities and farmers over the contentious MSP issue. The protests are expected to continue as farmers persist in their demand for legislative guarantees and a meaningful dialogue with the Centre.

