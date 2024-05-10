Supreme Court Expected To Issue Decision On Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Today

The Supreme Court is poised to deliver its verdict today on the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy.

Kejriwal, who was taken into custody by the ED on March 21, finds himself at the center of a legal battle over his plea for interim bail to engage in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The apex court had reserved its order on May 7 after hearing arguments on Kejriwal’s plea.

The Delhi Chief Minister, presently held in judicial custody at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, saw his detention extended until May 20 by a local court earlier this week.

The ED, however, has come out in opposition to Kejriwal’s request for interim bail. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the probe agency argued that the right to campaign in elections does not constitute a fundamental or constitutional right.

Citing past instances, the ED highlighted that no political leader had been granted interim bail for campaigning without being a contesting candidate. The agency also criticized Kejriwal for allegedly using election periods as excuses to evade summons in the past.

Additionally, the ED is anticipated to file its first chargesheet against Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. This development would mark the first instance of the Delhi Chief Minister being formally accused in the matter.

The ED’s opposition to Kejriwal’s interim bail plea prompted objections from the Chief Minister’s legal team, who lodged a formal complaint with the Supreme Court’s registry. They decried the affidavit as a violation of legal procedures, alleging it was submitted without the requisite approval from the apex court.

Kejriwal’s arrest stems from allegations by the ED that he played a pivotal role in the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’ and was directly implicated in soliciting kickbacks from liquor barons.

As the legal battle unfolds, the Supreme Court’s ruling today will be closely watched by both supporters and critics of Kejriwal, with implications for his immediate political future.

