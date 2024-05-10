AAP Lodges Complaint In Supreme Court Over Probe Agency's Opposition To Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed the interim bail plea put forth by Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that no politician should be granted a “special status” above that of an ordinary citizen. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly contested the affidavit submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Supreme Court, opposing the interim bail plea of the Delhi Chief Minister.

In response to the ED’s affidavit, the legal team representing Arvind Kejriwal has lodged a formal complaint with the Supreme Court registry, condemning the ED’s actions as a “blatant disregard of legal procedures.” They highlighted the fact that the matter is already scheduled for a final decision in the top court on Friday, making the submission of the affidavit without the SC’s approval even more concerning.

The AAP has questioned the grounds for the ED’s objection to Mr. Kejriwal’s interim bail, citing that despite a two-year investigation into the alleged liquor policy scam, no incriminating evidence has been found against anyone in the party. They pointed out that the basis for Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest rests on statements made by other individuals implicated in the case, including those with close ties to an ex-BJP CM.

READ MORE : BJP Govt Has Been Accusing Us Since Nehru’s Time: Sachin Pilot | NewsX Exclusive

According to the AAP, the ED has solely relied on statements from accused-turned-witnesses associated with the BJP, such as Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and P. Sarath Reddy, who allegedly sent significant funds to the BJP’s account to secure bail. They further asserted that some of these statements do not even indicate any money laundering or predicate offense.

The AAP expressed suspicion that Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest has been systematically used as a means to coerce statements against him, as evidenced by the timing of the evidence presented against him.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Mr. Kejriwal’s interim bail plea, emphasizing that politicians should not receive preferential treatment over ordinary citizens when it comes to facing legal consequences for alleged offenses. The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.

READ MORE : Air India Express Dismisses 30 Cabin Crew Amid Flight Disruptions; Union Accuses Airline of Mismanagement

Show Full Article