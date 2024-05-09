Air India Express Dismisses 30 Cabin Crew Amid Flight Disruptions; Union Accuses Airline of Mismanagement

In a nother development in the Air India Express case, the company has now terminated the employment of at least 30 cabin crew members, escalating tensions amid ongoing protests over new employment terms. The mass dismissals come after nearly 300 airline employees called in sick and switched off their phones, leading to extensive flight cancellations and passenger inconvenience. The numnber of suspensions recently increased from 25.

The airline, a subsidiary of Air India now owned by the Tata group, has issued an ultimatum to remaining employees, demanding their return to work by 4 pm today or face further repercussions. The ongoing crisis has resulted in the cancellation of 76 flights, posing significant challenges for the low-cost carrier.

Sources reveal that the protests stem from dissatisfaction with new employment conditions, with crew members alleging unequal treatment and discrepancies in job roles and compensation packages. Some employees claim to have been offered lower positions despite qualifying for senior roles in interviews. These grievances have intensified amidst the airline’s merger with AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India.

The turmoil at Air India Express adds to the recent challenges faced by the Tata group, following disruptions at its full-service carrier, Vistara, sparked by pilot protests over various issues including rostering and pay adjustments.

Acknowledging the disruptions, an Air India Express spokesperson stated that the management is actively engaging with the protesting employees to address their concerns and minimize passenger inconvenience. A townhall meeting with cabin crew members is scheduled for today as part of these efforts.

However, the termination letters issued to dismissed crew members accuse them of orchestrating a premeditated and concerted abstention from work, resulting in severe disruptions and financial losses for the airline. The letters allege violations of company policies and applicable labor laws.

In response, the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), purportedly representing the crew, has criticized the airline for mismanagement and unequal treatment of staff. Despite the union’s claims, sources within Air India Express have stated that the airline does not recognize any employees’ union.

Amidst the escalating dispute, the regional labor commissioner has intervened, affirming the legitimacy of the staff’s grievances and highlighting blatant violations of labor laws. In a communication to Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and others, the labor commissioner has called for corrective measures and the establishment of a high-level committee to address employee grievances and improve HR department functioning.

