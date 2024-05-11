Tripura's CM Extends Gratitude To Union Railway Minister For Prompt Response To State's Fuel Shortage

In a significant development aimed at addressing the fuel shortage in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed his appreciation to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the swift dispatch of a fuel train to the state.

The response follows urgent actions from both the state and central governments in light of a severe fuel crisis. Chief Minister Saha, in a media address, disclosed the communication received from the Union Railway Minister’s office, notifying him of a fuel-carrying train en route to Tripura.

“Today, I received a call from the Secretary of the Union Railway Minister with an update regarding the letter I had sent about the fuel crisis. The Minister directed his secretary to inform me that a fuel-carrying train is now heading towards our state. This indeed is a relief, and we are grateful,” CM Saha stated.

He further emphasized the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments, stating, “The double-engine government always works to solve problems.”

Additionally, Chief Minister Saha took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the successful passage of the first POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) rake through the landslide-affected area between Jatinga-Haranga, which had been disrupted since April 26.

“Heartfelt thanks to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for swiftly addressing the issue. Big appreciation to the NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) officials and workers for tirelessly restoring operations and to the people of Tripura for their cooperation. This rake will undoubtedly alleviate the fuel crisis in the state,” he tweeted.

The proactive response by the Railway Ministry not only underscores the effective coordination between state and central governments but also highlights the crucial role of the railway network in managing state-level crises.

The arrival of the fuel train is anticipated to greatly stabilize the fuel supply in Tripura, providing much-needed relief to its citizens and easing the recent tensions caused by the shortage.

