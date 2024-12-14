Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Shooting At SouthPark Mall: Alleged Video Surfaces As Authorities Respond To Active Shooter Reports

An injured man reportedly captured by a witness was seen in an online video. The footage, published on the Facebook page "Lonte Network", has already been taken by police for review.

A shooting incident has been reported at SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. A 22-year-old man was left injured after being shot in the leg while walking from Dick’s Sporting Goods into the mall. Local sources report that he was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Covil reported that the shooting victim, identified as a 22-year-old man from Hopewell, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

No Suspect Information Available yet

Law enforcement is analyzing security camera footage, but no suspect information has been released at this time. Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud “pop” sound that caused panic as shoppers scrambled to evacuate the area. Police continue their investigation as traffic around the mall is heavy due to closures and security measures.

north carolina SouthPark Mall

