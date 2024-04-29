Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restriction for UTS Mobile Ticket Booking

Indian Railways has announced the abolition of the outer limit geo-fencing restriction for journey and platform tickets booked through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app, effective immediately. The development took place with the aim to enhance passenger convenience and make the process of booking tickets easier for the passengers.

Saurabh Kataria, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, revealed that railway passengers can now effortlessly procure unreserved tickets and platform tickets from any station while enjoying the comfort of their homes. However, it’s essential to note that the internal limit of geo-fencing will persist, restricting ticket booking solely to the station premises from outside locations.

Previously, there existed a 50 km outer border geo-fencing restriction, permitting passengers to book unreserved/platform tickets only from stations within a 50 km radius of their mobile location. This restriction has now been lifted, signifying a significant leap in accessibility and flexibility for rail travelers.

Indian Railways has been actively facilitating UTS Ticket bookings through smartphones equipped with internet connectivity. This initiative seeks to streamline the ticketing process, enabling passengers to avoid the inconvenience of long queues at ticket counters by conveniently booking tickets via their mobile devices.

Also read: Know The Petrol, Diesel Price For April 29

The UTS mobile app, known for its user-friendly interface and seamless navigation, has been steadily gaining popularity among rail users, particularly frequent local train commuters and those in need of unreserved tickets.

With the elimination of the outer limit geo-fencing constraint, Indian Railways reaffirms its commitment to passenger convenience and digitalization. This strategic move is expected to drive greater adoption of the UTS mobile app for ticket booking, ultimately alleviating the burden of queuing at ticket counters and enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.