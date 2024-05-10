Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Drone Campaign By BJP Captivates Pilgrims At Kashi Ghat

Following the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Thursday evening, spectators from around the world were treated to a spectacular drone show featuring local MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign. With 1,000 drones lighting up the sky, the display showcased the transformative developments that have unfolded in Kashi under Modi’s leadership over the past decade.

As the drone lights choreographed intricate patterns above the river stream, the atmosphere buzzed with energy, and the crowd erupted into chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The show commenced with a countdown, captivating the audience with visuals highlighting various government initiatives, including the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Dham, semi high-speed Vande Bharat trains, and a cruise service launched from Varanasi.

Amidst the enthusiastic gathering, BJP supporters added fervor to the event by echoing slogans from Modi’s campaign, such as ‘Abki Bar 400 Paar’ and ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’. Navratan Rathi, BJP’s Kashi region media in-charge, revealed that the daily drone show, which begins at 7:45 pm, will continue until May 12.

The display drew comparisons to past drone shows seen during significant events like the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, IPL matches, and the beating retreat at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Chandan of Ramkatora expressed astonishment at witnessing such a spectacle at one of the holiest sites in the city, reflecting the sentiments of both locals and pilgrims gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Notable BJP figures, including Jagdish Patel, Arun Pathak, national spokesman KK Sharma, and mayor Ashok Tiwari, were present to oversee the show ahead of PM Modi’s nomination filing on May 14.

In related news, it has been confirmed that PM Modi will file his nomination from Kashi on May 14, marking a significant moment as he embarks on his third nomination bid from the sacred city. This announcement was made by BJP city chief Vidyasagar Rai during the Ganga Saptami celebration.

