'India Should Be Humble To Pakistan As It Has Atom Bomb': Veteran Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, Watch Video

Amidst the swirling tensions that perennially haunt the relationship between India and Pakistan, veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar catapulted himself into the limelight yet again, sparking a whirlwind of controversy. His bold advocacy for dialogue over the saber-rattling of military postures ignited fierce debates across political aisles. Aiyar, drawing upon decades of political acumen, issued a sobering caution against the potentially catastrophic fallout of needling Pakistan, particularly in light of the arsenal of nuclear weapons at its disposal. His words served as a stark reminder of the delicate balance of power in the region, where any misstep could have far-reaching and devastating consequences.

“Engage in dialogue,” Aiyar urged, cautioning against militaristic posturing that only escalates hostilities. “Pakistan holds atomic arsenals, and in the hands of a ‘madman,’ they pose a grave threat. Imagine the repercussions if such weapons were unleashed.”

Rahuls Cong “idealogy” is fully visible in these elections ➡️Support to and from Pakistan incldg offrng to give up Siachen

➡️ Support to and from domestic terror-linked organizations and people like SDPI, Yasin Malik

➡️ Rampant Corruption and loot of money meant for poor… pic.twitter.com/UABONLzNFN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳(Modiyude Kutumbam) (@Rajeev_GoI) May 10, 2024

However, his remarks drew swift condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress of harboring a soft stance towards India’s adversaries. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar criticized the Congress’s alleged inclination towards Pakistan, citing instances like offering to relinquish Siachen.

BJP luminary and actor Ravi Kishan derided Aiyar’s statement, highlighting Pakistan’s internal challenges, particularly its food crisis. “At a time when Pakistan struggles to feed its populace, Aiyar should focus on his well-being,” remarked Kishan, emphasizing India’s current strength under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“At this time Pakistan is collecting foodgrains for itself. They are facing a food crisis…Mani Shankar Aiyar should get himself treated somewhere. This is not the India of Congress. Now, India is very powerful. This is the India of PM Modi…”

#WATCH | On recent statement of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Pakistan, BJP MP and party’s candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat Ravi Kishan says, “At this time Pakistan is collecting foodgrains for itself. They are facing a food crisis…Mani Shankar Aiyar should get… pic.twitter.com/2yklCxhElK — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

Aiyar’s comments coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertive stance on terrorism, vowing to pursue militants across borders. Modi emphasized a shift from the Congress era of diplomatic exchanges to proactive measures against terrorism, resonating with his electoral audience in Maharashtra.

In this charged political climate, Aiyar’s call for dialogue with Pakistan sparks debate over the appropriate approach to regional security, contrasting sharply with the BJP’s assertive stance under Modi’s leadership.

