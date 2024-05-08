Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Strikes Talala Town in Gujarat's Saurashtra Region

Residents of Talala town in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region experienced a seismic event on Wednesday afternoon as a magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled the area, according to officials. The Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) reported that the tremor occurred at 15:18 hours local time.

The earthquake’s epicenter was situated 12 kilometers north-northeast of Talala in the Saurashtra region, as confirmed by the GSDMA. While the quake registered a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, and further details regarding the impact of the earthquake are awaited. The occurrence of seismic events in Gujarat, a region prone to geological activity, underscores the importance of preparedness and response measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Also read: Manmohan Singh Offered PM Post to Rahul: Shaktisinh Gohil

Show Full Article