Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Nehru Was For Altering Samvidhan For Gain’: PM Modi In Special Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticized India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, for allegedly treating the Constitution as flexible, allowing for alterations as needed. He further accused Nehru’s daughter, Indira Gandhi, of continuing this approach by undermining the Constitution during her tenure.

‘Nehru Was For Altering Samvidhan For Gain’: PM Modi In Special Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made strong remarks about India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, claiming that he treated the Constitution as something flexible, altering it as he saw fit. Modi further suggested that this approach was continued by Nehru’s daughter, Indira Gandhi, who, in his view, attempted to undermine the very fabric of the Indian Constitution during her tenure.

Modi’s Criticism of Nehru’s Constitutional Approach
In a pointed statement, Modi criticized Nehru for allegedly running his own version of the Constitution, suggesting that the first Prime Minister encouraged Chief Ministers to modify constitutional provisions whenever it suited their interests. According to Modi, Nehru’s actions set a dangerous precedent that undermined the sanctity of India’s foundational legal framework.

“Pandit Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, was not elected through a democratic process. He tried to change the Constitution to suit his agenda,” Modi said. He further implied that this trend of constitutional manipulation carried over to the subsequent administrations, particularly under Indira Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi’s Legacy and Constitutional Concerns
Modi did not stop with Nehru. He also pointed fingers at Indira Gandhi, accusing her of following in her father’s footsteps by attempting to dismantle key legal principles that safeguard India’s democracy. “In 1971, Indira Gandhi, too, tried to alter the law of the land. She attempted to control the courts and subvert the Constitution, continuing the mistakes of her father,” said Modi.

This statement highlights a key historical moment—the Emergency of 1975-77—when Indira Gandhi suspended civil liberties and curtailed judicial independence. Modi’s remarks paint a picture of a continuous effort by the Congress-led governments to consolidate power at the expense of democratic values.

The controversy sparked by Modi’s comments goes beyond just a family feud in politics; it raises questions about the long-standing relationship between political power and constitutional integrity in India. By linking Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s legacies to the alleged erosion of constitutional norms, Modi paints them as figures who, in his view, disregarded the rule of law for political convenience.

Modi’s statements can be seen as part of his ongoing push to highlight the importance of constitutional integrity and judicial independence. By invoking the examples of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, he emphasizes the need for a government that respects the Constitution rather than manipulating it for political gain.

ALSO READ: Parliament Winter Session: LoP Rahul Gandhi Speaks With Samvidhan In Hand

 

Filed under

PM Modi In Maiden speech In Lok Sabha

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047:

PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’...

‘Garibi hatao’ Was Biggest Jumla Of Congress, Says PM Modi

‘Garibi hatao’ Was Biggest Jumla Of Congress, Says PM Modi

I Am Preparing From Here: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Hints At Contesting From New Delhi Seat In Assembly Polls

I Am Preparing From Here: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Hints At Contesting From New Delhi Seat...

Who Was Justice HR Khanna? Whose Judgment PM Modi Invoked To Target Indira Gandhi

Who Was Justice HR Khanna? Whose Judgment PM Modi Invoked To Target Indira Gandhi

India Is Mother Of Democracy, Constitution Basis Of Our Unity: PM Modi

India Is Mother Of Democracy, Constitution Basis Of Our Unity: PM Modi

Entertainment

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox