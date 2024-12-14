Centre Revises Air Pollution Control Plan For Delhi-NCR, Tightens Curbs

The Centre’s revised air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR introduces stricter measures to combat winter pollution. Key changes include mandatory hybrid learning for schools on severe pollution days and tighter vehicle restrictions.

The Centre’s panel on Delhi-NCR air quality has unveiled a revised plan to combat winter air pollution, introducing stricter measures aimed at reducing the impact of deteriorating air quality. These measures include mandatory hybrid learning for schools on days with severe pollution and enhanced restrictions on vehicle emissions and industrial activities.

As winter air quality in Delhi often worsens from November to January, the new plan mandates more rigorous actions when pollution levels escalate. Delhi frequently implements the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which classifies air quality into four stages based on the Air Quality Index (AQI):

Stage I (Poor): AQI between 201-300

Stage II (Very Poor): AQI between 301-400

Stage III (Severe): AQI between 401-450

Stage IV (Severe Plus): AQI above 450

Key Restrictions and Measures Under the Revised Plan

Vehicle Restrictions: Under Stage II (Very Poor), inter-state buses from NCR states, except electric vehicles (EVs) and those running on CNG or BS-VI diesel, will be prohibited from entering Delhi. Previously, this restriction applied only under Stage III. Additionally, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) with BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, will not be allowed to enter the city. Electric Heaters for Sanitation Workers: Resident welfare associations are required to provide electric heaters to sanitation, gardening, and security staff to prevent the open burning of biomass or waste during winter months. Restrictions for Disabled Persons: Individuals with disabilities are exempt from restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi and surrounding districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar under Stage III. School Hybrid Learning: The revised plan makes it mandatory for schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar to shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode (both online and offline) under Stage III. This allows students and parents the option of online education when available. Under Stage IV, when AQI surpasses 450, hybrid learning will be extended to students from Class VI to IX and XI. Staggered Timings for Public Offices: The Delhi and NCR state governments are instructed to stagger working hours for public offices and municipal bodies during Stage III to reduce outdoor exposure. Similar measures may be taken for central government offices in Delhi-NCR.

The revised air pollution control plan reflects a stronger commitment to improving air quality in Delhi-NCR, especially during the critical winter months when pollution is most severe. With stricter vehicle restrictions, hybrid learning for students, and more comprehensive measures to protect vulnerable workers, the plan aims to mitigate the harmful effects of pollution on public health and the environment.

