Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Punjab Court Extends Remand Of Accused In Sukhbir Badal Assassination Attempt By 2 More Days

An Amritsar court extended the police remand of Narain Singh Chaura, accused in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, for two more days. The incident occurred at the Golden Temple premises on December 4.

Punjab Court Extends Remand Of Accused In Sukhbir Badal Assassination Attempt By 2 More Days

An Amritsar court on Saturday extended the police remand of Narain Singh Chaura, accused in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, for two more days. The incident occurred at the Golden Temple premises on December 4.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh stated, “After hearing all the arguments, the court has granted us two more days of police remand.”

Representing Chaura, advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa said the police had initially sought a five-day extension, but the court allowed only two days. “The police argued that they still need to obtain certain CCTV footage from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). We countered that the matter between the SGPC and the investigative agency does not necessitate Chaura’s further remand,” Randhawa explained. Chaura will now be presented in court on December 16.

Details of the Assassination Attempt

On December 4, an attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal’s life at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal continued his religious duties under heavy security, performing ‘seva’ at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from SAD leaders, who have blamed the Punjab government for lapses in law and order.

SAD Leaders Demand Accountability

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the attack, stating, “This occurred at the most sacred site of our religion. Why has the accused not been arrested yet?”

Daljit Singh Cheema also expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, alleging bias. “The investigative officers are seen associating with a history-sheeter. Those who should be under scrutiny are instead leading the inquiry. This showcases the complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab,” he said.

The police investigation continues as they seek further evidence, including the retrieval of CCTV footage, to substantiate their case. Meanwhile, security has been intensified around Badal and other SAD leaders.

Read More: Centre Revises Air Pollution Control Plan For Delhi-NCR, Tightens Curbs

Filed under

Amritsar court assassination attempt Sukhbir Badal

