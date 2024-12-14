PM Modi Calls Constitution A Beacon Of Progress For India In Lok Sabha

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the deep-rooted history of India’s democracy, asserting that India is not just a democracy born in 1947, but rather, it is the “mother of democracy.” He highlighted that the Constitution’s framers understood the rich, ancient cultural heritage of India and viewed democracy as a natural extension of the country’s long history, which continues to shape the nation’s values and progress today.

Modi celebrated the Constitution’s resilience, stating that it has withstood the test of time, defying skeptics, and guiding India toward remarkable progress. The Constitution, he remarked, was not a product of the post-independence era but an embodiment of India’s timeless democratic traditions, deeply rooted in its thousands of years of civilization. The recognition of India as the “mother of democracy” reflects its continuous and rich legacy in governance, democracy, and societal values, which have influenced the course of its modern growth.

In his speech, PM Modi also pointed to the nation’s increasing commitment to women’s empowerment. Drawing attention to India’s role in the G20 summit, he proudly highlighted the introduction of the “women-led development” concept to the world. He noted that today, women are at the center of crucial policy decisions, which marks a significant shift toward gender equality. The election of President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as the head of state is seen as a powerful symbol of this progressive change. Moreover, Modi stressed that the representation of women continues to grow across all sectors, including within the Indian Parliament.

