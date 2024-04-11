Kamal Haasan Pulled Off This Creepy Scene 23 Years Ago Before Joaquin Phoenix Made It Viral In 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Trailer

The OG Kamal Haasan pioneered the Joker sequence long before others. Following the release of Todd Phillips’ teaser trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux, IMDb India’s official Instagram handle shared a juxtaposition of a scene from Kamal Haasan’s 2001 film Aalavandhan and a clip from Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming movie.

In the shared clip, Kamal Haasan, adorned with smeared makeup and melancholy in his eyes, gazes into a mirror, his eyes conveying a depth of emotion. The latter clip features comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) from the teaser trailer of Joker 2, showcasing striking similarities. Mirror sequences, even in the previous Joker film, marked crucial points in Arthur’s narrative arc.

Accompanying the clips, IMDb’s Instagram caption read, “Watching Joker: Folie a Deux’s teaser reminded us of Kamal Haasan’s performance in Aalavandhan 23 years ago.” The comments section was flooded with Kamal Haasan fans admiring the actor’s talent and versatility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

The anticipation for Joker: Folie a Deux, set to release on October 4, was palpable. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, follows Arthur Fleck’s transformation into the iconic Joker character. Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the character earned him the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film explored the journey of a lonely, depressed failed comedian who evolves into a notorious figure, altering the destiny of Gotham City. Alongside Phoenix, the film featured a stellar cast including Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen, and Robert De Niro in a cameo role.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Comes Out As Transgender

ALSO READ: Joker 2 Trailer Out : Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Present A Dark Romance