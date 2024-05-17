Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP, Claims Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray BJP's Next Targets

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Bhiwandi, Mumbai on Friday (May 17). During his address, he urged the people of the constituency to vote for the I.N.D.I.A Bloc. He asserted that he was begging the people to let him save the country and not just to garner votes for himself.

While addressing the audience, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I did not expect to be released so soon, it was a miracle of god that one day suddenly the Supreme Court decided to release for twenty-one days.” He then expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court of India for releasing him from the custody for twenty-one days to hold the election roadshows and rallies across the country ahead of the forthcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024.

He then recalled a moment that he shared with with one of the ladies during a roadshow in Delhi who had stated that he was sent by the god to destroy the Bharatiya Janata Party in the twenty days period. He asserted that after the candid interaction with the lady during the roadshow in Delhi, he had decided to relentlessly hold rallies and roadshows across the country in order and work tirelessly to save the country’s future.

“They sent me to Jail and all this while I kept wondering why did they sent me to the prison. I am a small man and I have a small party. We have our government only two states; Delhi and Punjab. These people are so powerful and have so much money, why did they send me to the jail?” Kejriwal further took a dig at the opposition parties and stated that the Bharatiya Janata party sent him to jail because he arranged for education facilities for the children of the poor in Delhi and because he improved the conditions of the government schools in Delhi and that Prime Minister Modi wanted to to stop him. He asserted that PM Modi did not want the developments in the city.

He also took the opportunity to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build more schools than he had built during his tenure and drew a comparison with the developments that he brought into the state of Delhi. He asserted that he was put behind the bars because he improved the healthcare infrastructure in the state of Delhi and built better hospitals and Mohalla Clinics and even provided free medications and treatment for the poor and he challenged the Modi government to bring in such progress in the country.

“PM Modi is learning from Bangladesh and Pakistan, they got me arrested along with Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, they even froze Congress’ bank account and now want to freeze AAP ‘s bank account. If BJP came into power, the next time it would be Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray who would be put behind the bars,” Kejriwal launched a scathing attack against BJP’s strategies and electoral practices.

