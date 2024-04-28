Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh's Amusing Video Delights Fans

Actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, renowned for their delightful and entertaining videos, recently treated their fans to yet another amusing clip, eliciting laughter and smiles all around.

Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, the dynamic duo shared a lighthearted video wherein they are seen playfully lip-syncing a conversation about planning a vacation.

In the video, Genelia queries Riteish about their forthcoming trip, to which he responds with a playful line from a Kishore Kumar song. Genelia asks, “Abki baar hum chuttiyon mein kahan challenge? (Where are we going for the holidays this time?)” Ritesh quips, “Jahan gham bhi na ho, aasun bhi na ho, bass pyar hi pyar mile. (Where there is no sadness, no tears, only love is found).” To which Genelia retorts, “Dekho aisa toh bilkul bhi nahi ho sakta, main toh sath chalungi hi chalungi. (Look, that’s absolutely impossible, I’ll go with you no matter what).”

Accompanying the video, the ‘Ved’ actor humorously captioned, “Vacay planning with Baiko.”

The adorable couple’s video promptly garnered attention from their fans, who flooded the comment section with words of appreciation and laughter. One fan remarked, “When you are with your wife, you can’t expect this things,” while another chimed in, “You guys are so funny.” Yet another fan described them as the “perfect comedy couple.”

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012, and have since become one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014, followed by their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

On the professional front, Riteish is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including ‘Raid 2’, the sequel to the successful ‘Raid’, which is currently in production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is slated to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. ‘Raid’ released in 2018 and also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz.

Moreover, Riteish will be reprising his role in the fifth installment of the hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’, and is set to reunite with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni for the fourth installment of the ‘Masti’ series, tentatively titled ‘Masti 4’.

With their infectious chemistry and impeccable comic timing, Riteish and Genelia continue to charm audiences both on and off the screen, promising more laughter and entertainment in the days to come.