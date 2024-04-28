IPL 2024: Half-Centuries From KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda Lift Lucknow Super Giants

A splendid batting display led by KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda propelled the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a formidable total of 196/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the table-topping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, RR skipper Sanju Samson set his sights on restricting the LSG batting lineup.

Lucknow suffered an early setback as Quinton De Kock departed on just the third ball of the innings after striking two boundaries off left-arm seamer Trent Boult.

However, LSG’s batting depth came to the fore as KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship. Stoinis, unfortunately, fell without troubling the scorers in the second over.

Rahul and Hooda then joined forces, showcasing a fine partnership that saw the duo bring up the team’s fifty within the first seven overs.

The LSG skipper Rahul notched up his half-century in the 10th over, displaying his class with well-timed strokes. Hooda followed suit, reaching his fifty in the 12th over.

Hooda’s innings came to an end in the 13th over after a blistering knock of 50 runs off 31 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries. His partnership with Rahul yielded an impressive 115 runs off 62 balls.

Nicholas Pooran’s brief cameo ended with 11 runs to his name, while Rahul continued to anchor the innings, accumulating 76 runs off 48 balls, embellished with eight boundaries and two sixes.

LSG concluded their innings at 196/5 after 20 overs, thanks to some aggressive batting from their top order.

Among the RR bowlers, Sandeep Sharma stood out with figures of 2/31 in his four overs. Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with crucial wickets.

As the teams headed into the break, Lucknow Super Giants looked well-set to defend their imposing total against Rajasthan Royals in what promised to be an enthralling encounter.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants (KL Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50, Sandeep Sharma 2/31) vs Rajasthan Royals.