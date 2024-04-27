Officials: Vande Metro Trains Set To Commence Operations In July

India is on the brink of a groundbreaking transportation revolution with the imminent launch of its first Vande Metro train in July, according to officials closely involved in the project. This innovative train, designed to cater to intercity passengers traveling distances of up to 250 km, will feature 12 coaches and boast a seating arrangement reminiscent of metro trains.

“The introduction of the air-conditioned Vande Metro train is set to transform the landscape of travel, with an anticipated maximum speed of 130 km per hour,” revealed one official involved in the project.

He further elaborated on the unique features of the Vande Metro, highlighting the bench-type seating layout that maximizes passenger capacity, ensuring a comfortable medium-distance commute.

Trials for the Vande Metro trains are slated to conclude in the next two months, paving the way for operational deployment by July, confirmed another official. These coaches, currently in their final stages of production, are being manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala.

In terms of safety features, each coach will be equipped with sensors for fire and smoke detection, ensuring passenger safety at all times. Additionally, the implementation of the Kavach system will serve as a crucial measure to prevent collisions, enhancing overall safety standards.

Passenger convenience remains a top priority, with wheelchair-accessible lavatories included in the coaches. The design also emphasizes wider gangways and entrances, facilitating seamless movement within the train.

For added comfort and convenience, the Vande Metro will feature automatic plug doors at the entrance and touch-free doors in the compartment area. This modern approach to design and functionality aims to enhance the overall passenger experience.

Looking ahead, the Indian Railways plans to initially roll out the Vande Metro trains with 12 coaches, with the flexibility to extend them up to 16 coaches based on demand. This strategic move aligns with the broader objective of catering to passengers across all categories.

Furthermore, the introduction of Vande Bharat chair car and sleeper trains underscores the railways’ commitment to modernizing and diversifying its services. The forthcoming trial run of Vande Bharat sleeper trains signifies a significant step forward in this direction.

With sleek modern interiors and a promise of reduced travel times, the Vande Metro and its counterparts are poised to revolutionize the Indian railway sector. As the first prototype nears completion, anticipation builds for the transformative impact it will have on intercity travel by 2025.