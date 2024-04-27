Court Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail For RJD Candidate Munna Shukla In Land Grab Case

The anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Kumar, also known as Munna Shukla, the RJD candidate from Vaishali parliamentary constituency in Bihar, has been rejected by a court in Muzaffarpur district. Shukla, a former MLA from JD-U, had filed the petition on April 3 in connection with a case involving alleged land grab, wherein his wife Annu Shukla, a former MLA from Lalganj, is also named as an accused, along with three others, including land revenue officials.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Amitabh Kumar Gupta, aged 68, with the Sadar police station on August 8, 2023, following a court directive. Gupta alleged that the accused conspired and forged documents to unlawfully acquire his land situated on the National Highway connecting Muzaffarpur and Hajipur.

According to Gupta, the former MLAs, Munna and Annu Shukla, allegedly seized his properties over the course of six years, coercing him to either sell them or face severe repercussions.

Additional Public Prosecutor A.K. Gupta confirmed that Munna Shukla, being the primary accused, was the first to seek anticipatory bail in the matter.

Responding to the court’s decision, Shukla expressed confidence in the judicial process while maintaining that his reputation is being tarnished as part of a conspiracy. He affirmed his readiness to present his case before the high court for further adjudication.

The rejection of Shukla’s anticipatory bail plea adds a new dimension to the unfolding political drama in Vaishali, which is scheduled to vote in the sixth phase of the elections on May 25. As the legal proceedings progress, the implications of this development on Shukla’s electoral prospects and the broader political landscape in Bihar remain subject to speculation and scrutiny.