Biden's Move To Halt Weapons Shipment Sparks Anger And Division Among Israeli Officials

Israeli officials have criticized the United States and engaged in internal disputes following US President Joe Biden’s statement that he would halt certain shipments of American weapons to Israel if a large-scale ground operation is initiated in the city of Rafah.
After Biden made his remarks, in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he believed the decision “can encourage the enemies of the State of Israel and the Israeli nation,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the announcement by posting a short clip of a speech he delivered a few days ago, in which he said: “If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone.”
Israeli war and security cabinets are scheduled to meet on Thursday evening in response to Biden’s threat, as reported by two Israeli officials to CNN.
The president’s statement, indicating a willingness to tie American weaponry to Israel’s actions, marks a significant shift in the seven-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. Additionally, his acknowledgment that American bombs were utilized in civilian casualties in Gaza underscores the United States’ involvement in the conflict.
The president has faced immense pressure, including from within his own party, to restrict arms shipments amidst a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Biden’s remarks to CNN represent a significant setback for Israel’s military campaign. The United States stands as Israel’s foremost and most influential ally, and without its backing, Israel’s military capabilities and objectives in Gaza would be diminished.
For months, the Biden administration has been urging Israel to enhance civilian protection measures in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.
The US has consistently urged Netanyahu and his government to reconsider their plans for a full-scale invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, where over 1 million people have sought refuge from conflict in other parts of the strip.
Israel has thus far conducted a limited operation in the vicinity of the city, seizing control of the Palestinian section of the Rafah crossing—an essential gateway for aid into Gaza—and conducting military strikes on the outskirts of the city.
Recent satellite imagery obtained by CNN from Planet Labs indicates that Israel’s operations in Rafah have evolved from airstrikes to ground engagements in recent days.