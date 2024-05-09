Congress' Adhir Ranjan Under Fire For Referring To Indians As 'Mongolians, N-types'

The polling season is in full swing, and controversial remarks are prevalent in such a politically charged environment. In a recent development Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury found himself in a controversy after asserting that “there are individuals belonging to the N-type class and Mongolians in the country.”
“I don’t want to say anything about anyone’s personal opinion. Our country has Proto-Australian, N**** class, Mongoloid class. Our topography gives rise to different kinds of appearances of our people. That is what we are taught. Not everyone looks alike. Some are black, some are white” said Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Baharampur.
His blatant racial profiling received criticism from the BJP, with the party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserting, “It’s not just Sam Pitroda but the entire Congress that makes racist comments.”
