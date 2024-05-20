From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Here's A List Of Bollywood Stars Who Cannot Vote In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Actors and filmmakers from the Bollywood fraternity namely Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Ranveer Singh among several others stepped out to exercise their vote amid phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Polls.

For the unversed, this was Akshay Kumar’s first time voting for the Lok Sabha Polls after he officially got Indian citizenship in August 2023. While many from the industry have been urging people to exercise their votes, did you know a few actors from Bollywood cannot vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls. Check out the list here:

Alia Bhatt

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has gained fame through Indian cinema, but her parents are from Morocco, giving her Moroccan descent. However, she holds Canadian citizenship, which means she is not eligible to vote in India. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) Imran Khan Imran Khan was born in Madison, Wisconsin and is therefore, an American by birth. His father is a Software Engineer and his mother is a psychologist. However, Imran moved to India after his parents got divorced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan) Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez is another celebrity who is not eligible to vote in India. The actress was born in Bahrain to a Sri Lankan father and a Malaysian mother. She holds Sri Lankan citizenship, which means she does not have voting rights in India. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

