From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Here's A List Of Bollywood Stars Who Cannot Vote In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Actors and filmmakers from the Bollywood fraternity namely Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Ranveer Singh among several others stepped out to exercise their vote amid phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Polls.
For the unversed, this was Akshay Kumar’s first time voting for the Lok Sabha Polls after he officially got Indian citizenship in August 2023. While many from the industry have been urging people to exercise their votes, did you know a few actors from Bollywood cannot vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls. Check out the list here:
Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the leading figures in Bollywood. Despite her Indian heritage, she does not hold Indian citizenship; instead, she is a British citizen. Both she and her mother, Soni Razdan, were born in Birmingham. As a result, Indian law prohibits her from voting in elections.
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif also holds British citizenship rather than Indian. Born in British Hong Kong, her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent, and her mother, Susanna, is an English lawyer and charity worker. Therefore, despite her successful career in Hindi films, she is not eligible to vote in Indian elections.
View this post on Instagram
MUST READ: Will Kangana Ranaut Bid Goodbye To Bollywood Forever? Actress Hints Movie Retirement Saying, ‘The Film World Is A Lie’
ALSO READ: Will Yash Be Wearing Outfits Made From REAL GOLD In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer ‘Ramayana?’
Nora Fatehi has gained fame through Indian cinema, but her parents are from Morocco, giving her Moroccan descent. However, she holds Canadian citizenship, which means she is not eligible to vote in India.
View this post on Instagram
Imran Khan was born in Madison, Wisconsin and is therefore, an American by birth. His father is a Software Engineer and his mother is a psychologist. However, Imran moved to India after his parents got divorced.
View this post on Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez is another celebrity who is not eligible to vote in India. The actress was born in Bahrain to a Sri Lankan father and a Malaysian mother. She holds Sri Lankan citizenship, which means she does not have voting rights in India.
View this post on Instagram