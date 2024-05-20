Lok Sabha Polls: Mayawati Hopes For A Shift In Power As She Steps Out To Vote: 'I Can Sense Public Is Silent'

As voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati cast her vote in Lucknow. She urged all political parties to prioritize development and the welfare of the people while interacting with the media.

Mayawati was one of the first political leaders to vote in Lucknow, arriving at the polling booth at 7 a.m. “I appeal to everyone to come out and cast their votes,” she said. “I request all political parties to prioritize development and the welfare of the people. Whether it is the BJP or Congress, all parties claim they will form the government, but the results will reveal the truth,” Mayawati added.

Mayawati: I Can Sense That Public Is Silent

When asked if she anticipated a change in this election, the former Uttar Pradesh CM expressed hope for a shift in power. “I am hopeful that there will be a change this time. I can sense that the public is silent and observing everything,” she remarked.

The BSP has chosen not to align with any party for these elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party had partnered with the Samajwadi Party.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha legislative assembly will also take place simultaneously on Monday. Over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in this fifth phase of voting.

Key Numbers In Lok Sabha Phase 5

Key contests will be witnessed across various constituencies, with prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya all seeking electoral success. The eight states and union territories going to the polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow, which have previously shown low voter turnout, are also voting in this phase. The commission urges residents of these cities to overcome this trend and vote in higher numbers.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, 7 in West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand, 5 in Odisha, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. To ensure a peaceful voting process, 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are monitoring the 94,732 polling stations around the clock.