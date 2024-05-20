Rajinikanth Attends Grandson Ved’s Cricket-themed Birthday Bash | Watch

Rajinikanth is one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. The veteran mass hero has impressed fans with his striking screen presence, stylish reel mannerisms, and intense performances. ‘Thalaivar’ is now in the news for a sweet reason. He recently attended his grandson Ved’s birthday party and performed ‘grandpa duties’.

Rajinikanth Carries Out Grandpa Duties at Ved’s Birthday Bash

Ved, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s son, celebrated his 9th birthday on May 6. The director organised a cricket-themed birthday for her munchkin on the special occasion. Rajinikanth attended the party and spent time with his grandson. A video from the party has gone viral

Ved is Soundarya and Ashwin’s son. The two tied the knot in 2010 but got divorced in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences.

Busy Time for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth remains a force to reckon with despite the emergence of younger stars. The actor delivered a blockbuster with ‘Jailer’, which hit screens last year. He is currently working on ‘Vettaiyan’. It is directed by TJ Gnanavel and touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Recently a photo of ‘Superstar’ in Khakee went viral on social media. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘Jailer’.

The ‘Sivaji’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits such as ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’, for ‘Coolie’. The film reportedly features him as a don and centres on gold smuggling. It has a standalone story with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Ranveer Singh is said to be in talks for the film but nothing is set in stone. Nagarjuna too is reportedly being considered for the biggie.

