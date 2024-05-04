Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Mohsin Raza said Owaisi is the “biggest Hitler.” The former accused him of encroaching on the lands and properties of the people. “He needs to assess his area. He is the biggest Hitler in his area. Everyone says that he has encroached on the lands and properties of people. These are the properties of Muslims. He is behaving like a Hitler,” Raza said. He further added, “If anyone continuously talks about Hindu-Muslim, it is Asaduddin Owaisi Sahib. Muslims are safe in India. Development is taking place. Now his ‘Hitlerbazi’ is not working.”

Meanwhile, after hitting out at the statement made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief leader Asaduddin Owaisi, on comparing the situation of Muslims with Jews during the Hitler era, now Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Alok said the Hyderabad MP is fearing his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and has resorted to making such remarks. Ajay Alok questioned Owaisi, “Owaisi must tell that in how many Muslim countries is democracy prevailing? If it is the rule of Hitler, then how is he allowed to speak so freely? He knows about his imminent defeat in Hyderabad; that’s why he is making such remarks.” Ajay directly targeted Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement, “The position of Muslims in today’s India is the same as the situation that Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler’s era in the 1930s. The gas chamber was the last step; before those movies were made, hate speeches took place; there was a whole process to it.”

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana will be held on May 13. In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three, and AIMIM one seat. The voting for the first two phases has been completed so far. The next round of voting will be held on May 7.