Woman Alleges To Be BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s Wife, Seeks Acknowledgment

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has found himself embroiled in controversy as a woman named Aparna Thakur came forward during a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, alleging that she is Kishan’s wife. Thakur demanded that Kishan publicly acknowledge their daughter.

Thakur claimed that she married Kishan in 1996 in the presence of family and friends and that they have a daughter together. However, she alleged that Kishan is not accepting their daughter socially.

Aparna Thakur claims that BJP MP Ravi Kishan is father of her daughter Shenova. She along with her daughter held a press conference in Lucknow claiming that she would approach Court to get her daughter’s legal rights if he doesn’t accept Shenova as his daughter. They also want to… pic.twitter.com/bdvImCl0Bl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 15, 2024

During the press conference, Thakur brought their alleged daughter with her and asserted that while Kishan maintains contact with them, he refuses to acknowledge them publicly. Thakur emphasized her daughter’s right to be recognized as Kishan’s child and supported her claims by presenting photographs of Kishan with the girl.

Video interview of Shenova who claims to be Ravi Kishan’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/bdOGS0dvrA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 15, 2024

Expressing her desire for her daughter to be acknowledged, Thakur warned that if Kishan does not recognize their daughter’s rights, she will seek justice through legal means.

Speaking during the press conference, the alleged daughter shared her experience, stating, “I came to know that Ravi Kishan is my father when I was 15…earlier I used to call him uncle. He used to come to our house on my birthdays. I have met his family as well. As a father, he was never really there for me. I want him to accept me as his daughter, and that is why we have decided to file a court case.”

Ravi Kishan, known for his roles in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, as well as Telugu cinema, transitioned into politics and currently serves as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, representing Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Kishan is married to Preeti Kishan and has a daughter named Riva Kishan.