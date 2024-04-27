Interim Bail Denied For Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail to attend his uncle’s funeral has been denied by the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi in connection with a land scam case.

Soren, who had sought a 13-day interim bail from the court, faced refusal despite his request to pay his last respects to his uncle. This development comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings regarding his arrest and remand in the said case.

Additionally, Soren has moved the Supreme Court seeking relief, challenging his arrest and emphasizing the urgency of the matter, especially in light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, informed the Supreme Court bench about the pending decision on Soren’s petition challenging his arrest before the Jharkhand High Court, urging for an expedited hearing.

In February, the Jharkhand High Court reserved its judgment on Soren’s plea, wherein he contested the legality and arbitrary nature of his arrest and subsequent remand. Soren, through his advocate Pragya Baghel, asserted that his arrest was unwarranted and mired in malice, while also seeking interim bail during the legal proceedings.

The arrest of Hemant Soren, a prominent political figure and Chairperson of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had sparked widespread speculation and garnered significant media attention. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had apprehended Soren in January in connection with a land scam investigation, involving the alleged forging of official records to acquire valuable land parcels through fraudulent means.

The probe focuses on the purported manipulation of land transactions, leading to the generation of substantial illegal proceeds. Soren’s arrest and subsequent legal battles have added to the political intrigue in Jharkhand, with the case poised to have far-reaching implications in the region’s political landscape.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the fate of Hemant Soren remains uncertain, with his plea for interim bail adding a new dimension to the ongoing saga surrounding the land scam case. The case underscores the complexities of governance and law enforcement in Jharkhand, raising pertinent questions about accountability and transparency in public office.