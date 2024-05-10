Marathi actor Pranit Hatte took to Instagram to share their experience of being denied a hotel room due to being transgender. Pranit recounted how they had booked a room at Hotel Pooja International, only for the staff to cancel the booking upon learning about their transgender identity.

Expressing frustration and disappointment, Pranit posted a video on Instagram detailing the incident and even provided documentation to the hotel authorities. Despite their efforts, the hotel cited the actor’s gender identity as the reason for the cancellation.

Speaking in Marathi in the video, Pranit expressed dismay over the last-minute cancellation, despite having made advance arrangements. The Karbhari Laybhari actor emphasized the need for a change in attitudes towards the transgender community and sought suggestions from followers on how to address such discrimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit Hatte (@h_pranit_official)

In the video, Pranit asked, “Where the f*ck should we go?” adding, “I am clueless. I need your help, please tell me what I should do now” expressing their frustration with the hotel staff’s behavior. They highlighted the importance of improving societal attitudes towards transgender individuals, particularly in places like Nashik where they were visiting for work. Their Instagram post was captioned as, “Rooms got rejected because of the GENDER …….. disgusting.”

